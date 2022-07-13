The Most Hilarious 1-Star Reviews of Upstate NY Gyms

NOT ALL GYMS ARE CREATED EQUAL

When it comes to choosing the right gym, different types of people look for different types of qualities. Do you work an unconventional schedule, and need a gym open 24 hours a day? Are you looking for the camaraderie that working out in a class setting provides? Maybe you need to get your "namaste" on, and a yoga studio might be more your bag.

Whatever type of gym you're looking for, the internet is usually your best bet in narrowing down your selections. It's helpful to see how other people have rated the gym you've got your eye on. You're making a monthly financial commitment, so you might as well do your research.

BY THE SAME TOKEN -- DON'T PUT TOO MUCH STOCK IN A NEGATIVE REVIEW

The sad truth is that some people just get off on trolling businesses, or it satiates some sort of psychotic desire to be negative. Plus, even the most respected businesses with the best track records can have an "off day," just as the reviewer might've gotten off on the wrong side of the bed that morning.

Taking all that into consideration, 1-star reviews can be pretty funny, if you don't take them too seriously. I wrote an article about hilarious 1-star reviews of New York State Parks, and I decided to venture out into the fitness world to see if I could find some 1-star gym reviews that were equally as entertaining.

Below are the 7 most hilarious 1-star reviews of Upstate New York gyms:

