Check Out These 14 Upstate New York Churches For Sale Right Now! There are over 100 churches currently for sale in Upstate New York. Some are small and in rural settings, and some are big cathedral-like structures in big cities. Some have been renovated into private homes (see photos in the gallery). So, if you are looking for something a little different in the real estate market, here is a list of 14 churches for sale right now in Upstate, ranging in price from $25,000 to $750,000. Have a look!