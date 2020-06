14 new recruits were sworn-in to the Utica Police Department on Friday in a ceremony at City Hall.

The recruits will undergo 24 weeks of Academy Training, followed by 12 weeks of Field Training.

Here are the new members of the UPD:

Beco Agicic

Edgardo Colon

Daniel Forte

Colin Madia

Angelo Marroccolo

Craig Maret

Michael McGovern

Bryce Patterson

Drew Putrello

Jariel Rodriguez

Alexander Sperling

Andrew Taft

Karissa Tibbits