Take A Look at The 5 Richest People in WNY [List]

According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world. Almost one million millionaires live in NYC in 2018, according to a report released by Wealth-X. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world, with 724 of them living in the United States. There are 99 billionaires who live in New York, according to Newsweek. And of those, 5 are in Western New York!

Meet the Western New Yorkers who all are billionaires.

5. Jeffrey Gundlach - $2.2 billion

Jeffrey Gundlach was born on October 30, 1959, in Amherst. He is the founder of the investment firm DoubleLine Capital LP, which he began in 2009. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

4. Jeremy Jacobs - $2.8 billion

Jeremy Jacobs was born on January 21, 1940, in Buffalo. He owns the National Hockey League's Boston Bruins. Jacobs is also the chairman of Delaware North, a concessions and hospitality company, which was started by his father Louis Jacobs and his brothers Marvin and Charles in 1915. He has residences in East Aurora, and Wellington, Florida.

3. Robert Rich Jr. - $4.9 billion

Robert Rich, Jr. was born in Buffalo on January 25, 1941. According to Forbes, he is worth $4.9 billion, which mainly came from his stake in Rich Products. In 2006, he took over the company his dad, Robert Rich Sr. started. He has been chairman since his father's death in 2006. The company produces frozen food like cakes, meatballs and pizza dough. Rich actually lives down in Islamorada, Florida.

2. Blase Thomas Golisano - $5.5 billion

Blase Thomas Golisano was born on November 14, 1941, in Rochester. He founded Paychex, a payroll, benefits and human resources company, in 1971. He is also the former owner of the National Hockey League's Buffalo Sabres, which he sold to Terry Pegula in February 2011.

1. Terrence Pegula - $5.7 billion

Terrence Pegula, also known as Terry, was born on March 27, 1951, in Carbondale, Pennsylvania. Terry owns Pegula Sports and Entertainment which owns the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the National Football Association's Buffalo Bills. He also owns the American Hockey League's Rochester Americans, National Women's Hockey League Buffalo Beauts, and the National Lacrosse League's Buffalo Bandits and Rochester Knighthawks.

