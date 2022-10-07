6 Great Hiking Trails Not Far Off the New York State Thruway

DISCLAIMER: Before embarking on a hike, always do your research on trail conditions and potential trail closures. Apps like AllTrails can be a helpful resource in finding the most up-to-date information.

With New York being home to two famous mountain ranges in the Catskills and Adirondacks, it's no surprise that our state is home to some of the best hiking in the entire world. But do you really have to go hours out of your way to experience a great hike in the state of New York? What if you're just passing through on I-90?

A Reddit user recently posted that very question to the Upstate_New_York subreddit group. Here is what the person said:

My girlfriend and I are taking a quick weekend trip from Boston to Niagara Falls and Toronto this weekend... Was looking for recommendations of something we could do in 1-1.5 hours to break up the drive, get some activity, and some nice views! We will be on I-90 the entire way. Any and every recommendation is appreciated!

This is a great idea, I thought. Driving along the New York State Thruway, especially on long trips, can get pretty boring. Breaking up the monotony with a quick hike seems like the perfect solution. Because there's only so much entertainment you can squeeze out of a Thruway rest stop, even though we've got some fancy new ones.

Several Reddit users responded to the original post, and below is our list cultivated from those responses:

