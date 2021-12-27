A Statement Stampede in Foxborough

A Statement win by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. It was a performance that puts them right back in the Super Bowl conversation. Quarterback Josh Allen stepped up against New England, and the Bills’ defense stopped the run. Buffalo scored touchdowns in the red zone instead of settling for field goals and that was the difference in the game.

The Bills after their 33-21 win over New England is right back in the drivers seat in the AFC-East. The Buffalo Bills are Super Bowl contenders like they were supposed to be this season. The Bills proved it in the rematch with New England, this time in Foxborough with the AFC-East title on the line. The Bills ran the ball, and quarterback Josh Allen made some big plays. Buffalo is good enough defensively to win, but scoring touchdowns in the red zone and not settling for field goals was the difference. Sal Pal was impressed with the performance by the Bills and you can hear our entire interview with him above and read an excerpt below!

"Josh Allen had the game of his life. That was an absolute must win, totally critical win for him. He doesn't have Cole Beasely, Isaiah McKenzie goes out and has eleven catches, Micha Hyde had two picks of Mac Jones. Let's just face it, Josh Allen outplayed Mac Jones..The Bills turned the tables 33-21 and the Bills defense held the Patriots to one of ten on third down, that's where the rubber meets the road on a money down. Mac Jones could not convert it and Josh Allen did and that is the bottom line."