Apparently, This City in New York State Is a High Priority Target in Nuclear War

A new "report" claiming the American cities most at risk of a nuclear attack put one city in the Empire State at the top of the list.

Security experts have been ruminating about the possibility of a nuclear war because of rising tensions with Russia, China and the Middle East. However, while they say it could be a possibility, because nothing in life is ever certain, they say the likelihood is extremely slim.

We will soon see how the Science and Security Board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists feels about our current situation when they update their annual report of the "Doomsday Clock," which reportedly counts down to midnight - ergo, humanity's destruction.

Currently, the clock is set to 90 seconds to midnight, which is the closest the hands have ever been to doomsday in its 75-year history. Before Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, the closest the clock came to midnight was 2-minutes.

The longest period of time between the dial and midnight was in 17 minutes, which took place in 1991, when then-President George H.W. Bush and former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev agreed to nuclear arsenal reductions.

Understandably, it does feel like the world is the closest it's ever been to a third world war. And, of course, it's hard not to imagine one without wondering how this theoretical war would be fought.

And some media outlets are loving that. They are feasting on people's organic concerns for a multitude of reasons. Some crave the attention, while others survive on creating clickbait, and all are blurring the facts. In short, this is an example of basic fear-mongering, all to cash in on people feeling insecure in their own country.

By now, you may have heard of a recent report by 24/7 WallSt that claims to have a list of the top 15 American cities that are most at-risk of being nuked.

New York Is #2

This ranking lays out the 15 high-priority targets our adversaries would target in a theoretical nuclear war. Should these cities be attacked, they say it would devastate America either on the war front, financial front, or emotional front.

Of course, the outlet also had to add some plausibility to their list and claimed Russia has nearly 6,000 nuclear warheads that are capable of reaching the United States in 30 minutes. The report adds China has about 500 of these missiles already directed at America.

And, apparently, if these countries decide to literally cause the end of the world, the report claims New York City would be on the top of their target lists. In fact, the Big Apple was only outdone by Washington, D.C., the nation's capital.

Why New York?

According to the report, the "experts" they spoke to claim NYC has the second-highest risk of being targeted in a nuclear attack. As for why the Big Apple has an apparent target on its back, said the outlet:

The U.S.’s largest metro economy and the most densely populated metro area, New York City is a highly likely civilian target. Home to Wall Street, the city was already the target of several terrorist attacks, including the 9/11 attacks that crippled the city for days. The New York Stock Exchange closed for four days, its longest shutdown since 1933. Perhaps as a result, the city is far more prepared than most. Still, evacuating from Manhattan has proven to be very difficult.

New York is also home to roughly 10 million people, so a nuclear attack would trigger a mass casualty event. The report added NYC is the second worst for evacuations, so in the unlikely event the city is attacked, it would result in about 1.7 million deaths and 3.1 million injuries.

In short, attacking NYC would be mostly symbolic with the added bonus of causing mass casualties.

The report, which is not designed to ]induce panic in the slightest, also stated the likelihood of NYC being attacked was influenced from data by a Columbia University professor - because they definitely know all the secrets on what's going on in the world's governments and militias.

The research relied on data by Dr. Irwin Redlener, who teaches at the university’s Mailman School of Public Health.

Additionally, the list was also influenced by Stephen Schwartz, who wrote the book “Atomic Audit: The Costs and Consequences of US Nuclear Weapons Since 1940.”

I should note it appears no government official or military personnel was consulted when making this list. You know, the people who would probably have the most authority in calculating the likelihood of this list becoming reality.

Will There Be Nuclear War?

I am an optimist and I am fairly certain that a nuclear war isn't in the cards. Ever. Too many nations now have nuclear-capable weapons and if one country uses theirs to attack another, it'll trigger a chain of events no one wants to see happen.

For example, if Russia decides to go after Poland, all NATO countries will direct their arsenals at Mr. Putin. Same goes for if the United States decides to teach Kim Jong un in North Korea a lesson - his allies would fire their weapons at us.

However, nuclear experts are not so convinced the world is the closest it's ever been to a nuclear holocaust. Expert Pavel Podvig, a physicist trained at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology that now works on the Russian nuclear arsenal wrote a recent op-ed for the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists why he thinks the Doomsday Clock should move farther away from midnight this year.

He reasoned that Russia backed down from making nuclear threats after having to answer to China and India's "concerns" about Putin's remarks. That seemingly sent a message to Russia that their allies by them are unwilling to stand by them should they launch the first attack.

He wrote, in part:

In one remarkable episode, India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh told his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu, in a very brief phone call, that “the prospect of the usage of nuclear or radiological weapons goes against the basic tenets of humanity.” Joint statements condemning nuclear threats were issued by China’s President Xi Jingping with German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz and then with US President Joe Biden. By that time even the Russian Foreign Ministry felt compelled to publish an official statement confirming that Russian nuclear doctrine 'pursue[s] solely defensive goals and do[es] not admit of expansive interpretation.'

In short, if a world leader decides to launch a nuclear missile, they will literally signal the end of the earth. At the moment, no one wants to go first. The consequences, at the moment, significantly outweigh the benefits of being the aggressor.

So, no, kids these days will not have to do those "duck and cover" drills that were on the rage during the Cold War.

Also, a flash animation from the early 2000's literally predicted how a nuclear war would go down on planet earth, like Nostradamus. While I'd love to embed the video, its language doesn't exactly align with Townsquare Media's rules of posting, so I'll just hyperlink it instead and hope you enjoy the nostalgia.

In short, it's unlikely any country will fire off their nuclear missiles unless they are hellbent on a mutually-assured destruction. And while the globe has some pretty nutty people in positions of power, they probably enjoy the way things currently are and would rather not trade it all for a nuclear winter.

You can read 24/7 WallSt's full report HERE.

