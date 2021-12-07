Changes Coming to Free Chevy Court Concerts at 2022 New York State Fair

Changes are coming to the free Chevy Court concerts at the New York State fair in 2022.

The evening concerts at Chevy Court will move to 6 PM next summer to give people enough time to attend concerts on both the Chevy Court and Chevy Park stages.

Art of Rap Featuring Ice-T and co-founder Mick Benzo is the first concert to be announced for the 2022 Great New York State Fair. It's scheduled for 8 PM on Thursday, August 25 at the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival grounds.

"Fair fans can be assured we’re working harder than ever to secure the best and most diverse lineup in our long history, said State Fair Director Troy Waffner.

A number of country artists appeared for free concerts in 2021 including Justin Moore, LOCASH, Jamey Johnson, Brother's Osborne, Russell Dickerson and Jameson Rodgers.

Credit - Richard P Mossotti/NYS Fair

The 2022 fair will also have new designated areas for smokers. Governor Kathy Hochul announced a review to examine the State Fair's smoking policy, after feedback from 2021 fairgoers. The number of smoking areas and where they will be located is still being determined, Waffner told The Citizen.

"We have to get them far enough so people who don't want to smell cigarette or marijuana smoke are not smelling it."

Concert times at Chevy Court and new smoking areas aren't the only thing being changed at the 2022 fair. The length of time the fair runs is also changing. It'll go back to 13 days rather than the 18 that was held in 2021.

The 181st New York State Fair in Syracuse, New York will run from Wednesday, August 24 through Labor Day, Monday, September 5.

You don't have to wait until next summer to enjoy events at the New York State fairgrounds. There's an Ice Sculpture Drive-thru from December 29 to January 2.

One of a Kind Ice Sculpting Holiday Drive-Thru at NYS Fairgrounds Ice Masters Holiday Drive Through Display returns to the New York State fairgrounds for a magical weekend from December 29 through January 2.