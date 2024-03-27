The first forecasts of what the weather will be like on eclipse day are here and, unfortunately, they're not looking that great.

We'd be fooling ourselves if we didn't wonder if Mother Nature was going to play nice on the day of the total solar eclipse. Upstate New York is quite possibly one of the only other places in America where the Twilight series could've reasonably taken place.

The preliminary weather forecasts for April 8 are finally here and this is what they have to say about what we can expect less than 2 weeks from now.

Keeping Healthy Expectations for Eclipse Day

Before we continue, let's be clear that these are preliminary forecasts, so what's expected now could (fortunately) change. While we are all hoping for pleasant weather on April 8, we need to remember where in New York we are.

Sunshine is a rare commodity here, especially in the winter and early spring. However, most of us are strongly hoping the wet and cloudy weather we're so used to takes a break on April 8.

However, it feels like we are owed good weather because, for some, this truly is a once-in-a-lifetime event. The last time there was a complete solar eclipse in New York was back in 1925 and we won't see one again until 2079, according to the NY State Department of Education.

We still could be pleasantly surprised because the forecast is that far out. Forecasters will have more confidence in the models around this time next week.

The Current Forecast

Weather.com issued its 10-day outlook for Rochester, Buffalo, Syracuse and Utica. Here's what April 8 is slated to look like in each city.

Buffalo : A 50% chance of early rain showers with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures around 55.

: A 50% chance of early rain showers with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures around 55. Rochester : Sun and clouds mixing, with a slight chance of rain. High around 53.

: Sun and clouds mixing, with a slight chance of rain. High around 53. Syracuse : Morning rain showers changing over to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High around 56.

: Morning rain showers changing over to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High around 56. Utica: A 60 percent chance of rain in the morning with peeks of sunshine in the afternoon, High around 54.

Accuweather also is out with its forecast for April 8, and here's what it has to say about eclipse day.

Buffalo : Mostly cloudy with a 25 percent chance of rain. High 55.

: Mostly cloudy with a 25 percent chance of rain. High 55. Rochester : Mostly cloudy with winds up to 36 miles per hour. Chance of rain at 25%. High near 61.

: Mostly cloudy with winds up to 36 miles per hour. Chance of rain at 25%. High near 61. Syracuse : Probability of rain at 25%. Mostly cloudy skies with a high around 62.

: Probability of rain at 25%. Mostly cloudy skies with a high around 62. Utica: Cloudy with a high chance of rain, current probability is 55%. There's also a slight chance of thunderstorms. High near 64.

Almanac.com, whether or not you believe what the farmers have to say about weather, also is out with their predictions for April 8.

Read More: 30 Places in NY Giving out Free Solar Eclipse Glasses

Their predictions are more generic and are for clusters of days. These are the weather expectations for April 8th through the 12th.

Buffalo : Sunny, mild

: Sunny, mild Rochester : Sunny, mild

: Sunny, mild Syracuse : Sunny, mild

: Sunny, mild Utica: Sunny north, showers south; cool

Aside from the Almanac's forecast, which looks to be the most favorable at this time, the forecast has plenty of time to change.

Pray for Sunshine

For those who really want sunny skies on April 8, especially around the time of the eclipse, now may be a good time to start including that into your prayers. It doesn't hurt, does it?

