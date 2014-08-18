Drive Against Hunger to Benefit the CNY Food Bank

Additional Information

Work on your golf swing for a good cause! Between 9am and 9pm, stop over and support the CNY Food Bank. There will be a collection bin for non-perishable food items. A $5 donation gets you a bucket of balls to hit with a chance to hit targets to win prizes all day long! Plus, be sure to enter the closest to the pin contest which will take place under the lights from 7pm-9pm! A grand prize will be awarded! All proceeds from the day will benefit the CNY Food Bank. Will take place RAIN OR SHINE! Oldiez 96 will be on site from 6pm until the conclusion. For more information, call 765-9199, or visit us on River Road in Marcy!