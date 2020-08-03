Forecasters Make Weather Prediction for Rest of Summer

July was a hot month in the Mohawk Valley region with some of the warmer temperatures we've seen in several years. What will the rest of the summer look like, according to forecasters?

The chances of warmer than normal weather in the Mohawk Valley are high, according to the Climate Prediction Center. Forecasters say there's a 60 percent likelihood that temperatures in our area will be above normal through the rest of the summer and into autumn.

Temperatures have been above normal for the first half of the summer, with July being one of the hotter months on record for the Mohawk Valley. Every day during the month of July reached a high temperature of 77 degrees or warmer. 26 days were 80 degrees or above and we reached 90 on six different days in July, twice as many as in July of 2019. The average high temperature in ranged from 77 to 94 in July, for an average high temperature of 85 degrees, according to weather underground.com.

Meteorologists say that the reason for the warmer temperatures is the higher temperature of the sea water and that this year our weather is being affected by a La Nina weather pattern which indicates a warmer second half of the summer and a warmer October.

Meteorologists at Weather.com are also predicting a warmer than normal rest of summer and fall.