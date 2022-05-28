Amazing French Manor For Sale In New York

Calling all wannabe kings and queens. If you ever wanted to live like royalty, check out this amazing french manor in Western New York that is for sale.

It is listed on Zillow, this 5 bedroom, 6 bath manor is located in Sanborn and will cost you $2.5 million dollars but it comes with everything you need to live like a French Aristocrat.

Get our free mobile app

Located at 2545 Upper Mountain Road in Sanborn, this French Manor-style home is amazing inside and out. Featuring over 7800 square feet of living space, this home has all the amenities you would expect royalty would want.

As you enter this home you are greeted by a huge open foyer and the first floor offers a formal dining room with cove lighting, tons of light fill the library with its mahogany doors, wonderful woodwork, and hardwood floors.

If you like to cook this home has a chef’s style kitchen, complete with custom cabinetry, breakfast bar, professional appliances, a walk-in pantry, and a wood-burning pizza oven.

Looking to entertain? This home's lower level has a wet bar, gym, pool bath, and a sensational in-law suite with its own sitting room, bedroom, full bath, and kitchen. There is a Wine room, elevator, and limestone flooring.

Upstairs you will find 3 large-sized bedrooms, 2 beautiful bathrooms, and a loft.

Outside the home, this home has a four-car garage and amazing views of all four seasons on over 10 acres of land. Plus this home is relatively new, it was built in 2010 so it is definitely move-in ready.

Check out some amazing photos of this French Manor for sale.

2545 Upper Mountain Rd, Sanborn, NY 14132 This amazing French Manor is for sale in Western New York.

This Is The Ugliest House For Sale On Zillow They say real estate is all about location, location, and location, but sometimes you still have to have a little style in order to sell your home.