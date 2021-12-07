Frozen Inspired Dining Room With 70,000 Feet of Crystals Worth the Drive

Dine in a winter wonderland this holiday season, under a record-breaking 250,000 twinkling lights and 70,000 feet of crystals at one restaurant that is worth the drive.

Cava Restaurant transforms its dining area throughout the year. But they go all out for the holidays. This year, America’s most holiday-decorated restaurant features a Frozen-inspired room for Christmas.

Credit - Cava Restaurant

Credit - Cava Restaurant

Christmas wouldn't be Christmas without trees. And there are lots of those too. 72 decorated trees were used to create this year's holiday display inside the dining room at Cava.

Credit - Cava Restaurant

Credit - Cava Restaurant

Cava Restaurant is in Southington Connecticut, about three and a half hours from Utica. It first opened in 2008 and has been garnering rave reviews from critics and guests ever since. Not just for its fabulous food, but its atmosphere as well.

The dining space transforms throughout the year.

From a Harry Potter inspired dining room with 700 floating candles, next to the Hogwarts Express. To tributes to the Polar Express and Willie Wonka.

Credit - Cava Restaurant

Polar Express

Credit - Cava Restaurant

Willie Wonka

Credit - Cava Restaurant

Rooftop Patio

The dining room isn't the only space being transformed. The rooftop patio gets the same treatment. Alice traveled from Wonderland to the outdoor patio. In the spring it was Peter Pan who visited with a Neverland theme.

Credit - Cava Restaurant

The retractable roof and side awnings allow you to enjoy a meal without worrying about the weather. And when the sun begins to set, the in-floor heating keeps you warm.

Cava is not only known for its stunning dining room displays but the fine dining Italian restaurant is also known for delicious food. From steak, chicken, seafood, and pasta, to the raw bar, guests come from miles around to enjoy the atmosphere and the menu.

Credit - Cava Restaurant

Reservations are highly encouraged. Cava Restaurant is at 1615 West Street in Southington Connecticut, 3.5 hours from Utica.

Learn more and check out the menu of this road trip-worthy dining experience at Cavact.com.

