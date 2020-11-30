Gas Prices Up Two Cents A Gallon In New York

New York drivers are paying more for a gallon of gas this week.

The latest AAA Northeast survey shows the average price for a gallon of gas in the state $2.23, up two cents from last week.

AAA says today’s price is the same as a month ago and 45 cents cheaper than this time last year.

The average price in the Utica-Rome area is $2.30, up a penny from a week ago.

As COVID-19 cases increased, the national gas price average saw its cheapest November in 12 years,” said Patti Artessa, AAA Northeast Regional Director of Public and Government Affairs. “Drivers can expect pump prices to mainly decline in the days ahead, especially with demand the lowest it’s been since June.”

New York’s average price is 11 cents higher than the national average.