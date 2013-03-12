Giancarlo Stanton Autographs Windshield He Broke With A Homer

Auto glass company Safelite, who sponsors the Diamondbacks, replaced the windshield at no cost to Kim, but not before Stanton signed the damage. Kim is planning to make a coffee table out of the broken windshield.

"It was pretty tough, trying to get up underneath," Stanton said of trying to sign the glass. "But it was fun."

This might be exactly the type of promotion the Marlins need in order to get fans to come to the stadium after selling off nearly their entire team to the Blue Jays in the off-season. With all those empty seats, Miami could allow fans to drive into the park and position their vehicles where Stanton can break their windows. Hit it here, Mike!