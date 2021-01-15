Griffo Calls For Changes To Vaccination Rollout

Senator Joseph Griffo is calling for immediate changes to New York’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

Griffo says New York’s vaccination distribution process is disorderly, disjointed and in disarray.

He says it’s time for the state to take a quick step back, reorganize and rethink its delivery procedures.

The senator also says that vaccine appointments that were recently voided due to the state’s negligence should be honored.

“New Yorkers who booked appointments through an unauthorized link due to a misstep from the state Department of Health or an error resulting from a state-sponsored online booking system should not be penalized,” Griffo said. “This mistake is another example of a disorganized process and shows why we must reconsider how we are providing the vaccine to the public.”

.