Griffo Recognizes Ellis As NYS Woman Of Distinction

Oneida County Health Department Director Phyllis Ellis has been honored as 2020 New York State Woman of Distinction.

The award recognizes the outstanding work of extraordinary women throughout the state, with one honoree selected from each Senate District.

Senator Joseph Griffo presented Ellis with a commemorative plaque, book and poster at a socially distanced ceremony today also attended by County Executive Anthony Picente.

“It is with great pleasure that I recognize Phyllis as a New York State Woman of Distinction,” Griffo said. “Phyllis is the director of the Oneida County Health Department and has had a direct and positive impact on her community, especially during the current coronavirus pandemic. She has demonstrated remarkable leadership, knowledge and ability in her current and past roles and has shown a tremendous dedication and commitment to protecting the health of residents and families in the region.”

Ellis has served as Director of the County Health Department for the last seven years.

