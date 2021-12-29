No More Heating With Firewood In New York?

The days of having your home heated with a wood furnace may be going away in New York State. There's a pending law in New York that will begin to outlaw heating devices that create carbon emissions.

This bill known as the New York State Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act was signed in 2019 and will start to have a big impact in 2022.

Sections 2 and 3 of the bill would modify the Environmental Conservation Law to establish the New York state climate action council, and green-house gas emissions limits and reporting requirements, and provisions to address potential impacts on disadvantaged communities.

According to the bill, this portion of the law will go in to effect as of October.

The bill would take effect on the same date as a chapter of the law of 2019 relating to a permanent environmental justice advisory group as proposed except that the community air monitoring program required by section 2 of the act shall take effect on October 1, 2022.

Similar to the reasons there won't be any gas ATV's available in New York State, this new law aims to end the damage to the environment that is caused by outdoor boilers/wood-burning furnaces.

In New York City, new buildings won't be hooked up to gas for heating or cooking.

These laws will roll out in phases but it is something to prepare for as we get ready to start a new year in New York State.

