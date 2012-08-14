Herk. County Fair Hosting New York National Guard
Frankfort, NY (WIBX) - Soldiers with the New York Army National Guard are at the Herkimer County Fair this week to drum up support.
Starting today, fair goers can speak with recruiters and soldiers to learn about the National Guard and opportunities to join.
A working Army Humvee will also be on display.
Although the New York National Guard is currently at full strength, with nearly 10,500 soldiers, recruiters are continuing to fill jobs in units across the state.