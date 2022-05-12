How Many of These 18 Official NY State Emblems Do You Know?

Here in New York, we have a lot of "Official State" things. And you're probably familiar with at least a few of them. The state tree? That would be the sugar maple. State bird? You might know it's the bluebird. But what about some of the other lesser-known "Official State" things? Did you know we have an "Official State Snack"? (Read on.)

And let's talk about New York's official state song. It was written by Steve Karmen, known colloquially as "King of the Jingle." I, personally, had never heard it, and went into it with some skepticism. But after watching the YouTube video, I really got into it! The production might sound a little dated, like an old newscast intro, but there's a lot of charm here. Check out the fan-made YouTube video that's set to the song:

If you don't want to watch the video, here are the lyrics:

"I Love New York There isn't another like it No matter where you go And nobody can compare it Its win and place and show New York is special New York is different 'Cause there's no place on earth Quite like New York And that's why I love New York"

In 2020, Steve Karmen wrote a new verse to his New York anthem in response to the COVID-19 pandemic:

"Whenever we face a crisis New Yorkers find a way When everyone works together New heroes everyday New York is family You know nothing beats family And we'll win this fight together 'Cause we're New York That's why I love New York

"I Love New York," indeed!

Continue reading below for more of New York's official state things:

18 of the Official Emblems of New York State How familiar are you with some of these things New York State has deemed "official"?

13 Times New York Was Second at Something In honor of Super "Twosday" (2-22-22), we're looking at 13 times New York was second at something.