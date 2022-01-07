With room for 8 guests plus yourself, this amazing house set minutes from the Gunks offers your the perfect Zen weekend.

It is referred to as the Empathic Soul House hosted by Jenny on Airbnb and it offers the most amazing getaway any time of year for the person, or people, looking to unplug. Complete with the breathtaking view of the Shawangunks ridge from almost every room, this house also offers 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, a large kitchen, a fireplace, a wood stove, a hot tub, a whirlpool bathtub, and even a meditation house.

We all claim to want to unwind when we go away for the weekend. This spot, which you don't even have to stress to get to because it is right here in the Hudson Valley, offers the perfect setting to just chill out.

This Ulster County Getaway is a Steal

Inside there is comfort outside there is tranquility. It is set on 6 private acres and when you rent this place you get it all to yourself, just you and your guests. for just under $1000 and night which breaks out to just over $100 a person you and your friend or even your family can settle in for a well deserved weekend of nature, yoga and of course TV. The is a brand new 85 inch TV to enjoy whatever show you may be binge-watching this winter.

Just looking at the pictures will soothe your soul imagine staying for the weekend