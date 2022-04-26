‘Justice Prevailed:’ New York Judge Fines Donald Trump $10K Per Day

Donald Trump has been ordered to pay $10,000 per day for refusing to turn over evidence in New York's ongoing investigation into the former President.

On Monday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced her office "won a major victory" in her office’s ongoing civil investigation into Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization’s financial dealings with a judge ruling that Donald J. Trump is in contempt of court.

New York Court Rules Donald J. Trump in Contempt of Court

“Today, justice prevailed,” James stated. “For years, Donald Trump has tried to evade the law and stop our lawful investigation into him and his company’s financial dealings. Today’s ruling makes clear: No one is above the law.”

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

After hearing arguments on Monday, Judge Arthur Engoron of the New York County State Supreme Court ruled that Donald J. Trump is in contempt of court for failing to comply with his previous orders to provide documents to the Office of the Attorney General.

The judge imposed a $10,000 fine on Trump for every day that he continues to violate the court’s order to produce business documents. The New York State Attorney General's office is investigating Trump's business practices and gave him until March 31 to provide business documents.

New York Governor Comments After New York Judge Fines Trump $10,000 Per Day

"No one is above the law. Thank you @NewYorkStateAG for continuing to hold Donald Trump and the Trump Organization accountable," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted after the ruling.

Hillary Clinton Addresses New York Democratic Convention Getty Images loading...

Attorneys for Trump continue to say Trump doesn't have the documents. Trump's legal team claims they don't have any of the documents James is asking for and plan to appeal.

Also on Monday, Judge Engoron ordered Cushman & Wakefield (Cushman) to comply with subpoenas related to the investigation into Trump. James called this a "second court victory" in the "ongoing civil investigation into Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization’s financial dealings."

The New York County State Supreme Court judge ruled that Cushman must comply with subpoenas served on them by the Office of Attorney General related to its real estate work for the Trump Organization and turn over these documents to OAG by May 27, 2022.

Donald Trump Hold Campaign Rally In Orlando, Florida Getty Images loading...

“For the second time today, a judge has made clear that no one is above the law,” James said. “Cushman & Wakefield’s work for Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization is clearly relevant to our investigation, and we are pleased that has now been confirmed by the court. Our investigation will continue undeterred.”

Is President Abraham Lincoln Haunting A Home Near Albany New York? The night that President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated, he was sitting right next to an Upstate New York couple. Allegedly, a year after the assassination in 1866, the President's ghost visited a home just outside of Albany. Here's what we know from online research:

New York Officials 'Take Drastic Action 'To Force' Trump Family 'To Comply'

See Rappers Showing Support for President Trump in 2020