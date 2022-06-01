Details of the 39th annual Rome Honor American Days are being unveiled by the Honor America Days Committee and Rome Mayor Jackie Izzo.

Izzo says Honor America Days will run from July 29 to August 3 with this year's theme “Let’s Celebrate.”

The Honor America Days Parade will take place on Saturday, July 30 beginning promptly at 10:00AM, starting in the upper North James Street area near Rome Health.

City of Rome City of Rome loading...

The parade will continue to West Embargo Street, past the reviewing stand at the Rome VFW and on to North George Street continuing to its conclusion in the downtown area.

“We are receiving commitments from bands and musicians as well as other specialty entertainers,” said Izzo. “We are hoping community participation will be robust and all we need now are floats and marching units.”

Izzo says parade applications are available for printing on the City and Rome Chamber of Commerce websites and the City Hall lobby.

Participants can also call the Chamber of Commerce to request an application.

"We'd like this parade to be bigger and better than ever," said Izzo.

City of Rome City of Rome loading...

The celebration will also include the annual Pops Concert presented by Symphoria on the lawn of the Fort Stanwix National Monument on Saturday evening beginning at 8:00..

It will feature show tunes, robust marches, an Armed Forces medley, the 1812 Overture and of course, fireworks.

And the Rome Rotary Club will present the annual Canal Fest August 5 to August 7 at Bellamy Harbor Park.

Mayor Izzo says there will be many other events during the two-week celebration.

7 Great Art Museums To Visit In New York State Outside Of NYC New York City is the home to many art museums, including the Museum of Modern Art, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Guggenheim. But there are many world-class art museums in Upstate New York, most of them within driving distance from Central New York. Here are seven of them.

Stunning Private Island in Saranac Lake, New York The one-of-a-kind glamping island in New York includes a lean-to, a tree house, a log cabin, and a lodge for a total of 21 guests to sleep in luxurious comfort. You can book a stay at the island here at GlampingHub.com.