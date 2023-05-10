Letter Carriers&#8217; Stamp Out Hunger Day is Saturday

Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Day is Saturday

Saturday will be one of the busiest days of the year for you local mail carrier. Although the holidays are still months out, your local mailman or mailwoman will likely have a sore should or two by Sunday morning.

The National Association of Letter Carriers' 31st annual Stamp Out Hunger food collection falls on the second Saturday of May each year, and the big collection is planned for this weekend.

Donations can include canned goods and non-perishable foods, but no glass.

All you have to do is leave canned or other non-perishable food in your mailbox or on your front porch - where ever your mail is usually delivered - and they'll pick it up and donate it to participating food pantry's and soup kitchens in the area.

When the drive was revamped in the early 1990's with an NALC branch in all 50 states, more than 11-million pounds of food were collected, which was a one-day record collection, not just for the organization, but a record for the United States, officials say.

Seventeen years later, the food drive surpassed the one-billion-pounds.

The food donations are also tax deductible. However, the receiving agency listed on your tax form is not the United State Postal Service or the National Association of Letter Carriers. Instead, you should contact your local post office to find out which local agency they will be donating the food to, officials say.

