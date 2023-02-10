One of Hollywood's biggest stars, Liam Neeson is reportedly worth over $150 million dollars. It shouldn't come as a surprise, considering that the 69-year-old has been in almost 100 films.

Born in Northern Ireland, the leading man with starring roles in films like Schindler's List, Star Wars Episode 1, Batman Begins and the Taken franchises, commands somewhere in the neighborhood of $20 million per film. He also boasts a sprawling, 34,000 sq. ft. farmhouse mansion in Upstate New York.

Located roughly 70 miles south of Albany in Wassaic, NY, this spectacular piece of real estate has an outdoor pool, a pool house, as well as a tennis court, and a state-of-the-art movie theatre. In addition, every bedroom in the mansion comes with its own private bathroom.

I think it's safe to say you'll be Taken aback when you see what it looks like, inside and out.

Inside Liam Neeson's 34,000 sq. ft., 200-Year-Old Sprawling Upstate Mansion

