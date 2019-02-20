Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute Over Growing Marijuana

A Vienna man has been arrested following a domestic dispute over growing marijuana inside a residence on Route 49 in the Town of Vienna.

State Police say 45-year old Shad Hinman and his girlfriend had been involved in an argument over him growing marijuana plants inside of their home.

The girlfriend told trooper that Hinman attempted to destroy the plants before State Police arrived by tearing them out of their pots and burning them.

Police say they discovered marijuana plans burning in the fireplace and some plans still intact inside the home.

The fireplace had malfunctioned, causing the home to fill with smoke. North Bay Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the burning marijuana plants.

They also saw a loaded hunting rifle hanging on the wall of the residence, which Hinman was not permitted to possess due to his prior felony convictions prohibiting him from possessing firearms.

Hinman is facing charges including criminal possession of a weapon, failing to report an address change as a sex offender, criminal contempt and unlawful growing of cannabis.