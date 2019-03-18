Multiple New Cases Of Measles Confirmed In New York

Just East and South of Central New York, another Hudson Valley county has multiple confirmed cases of measles.

On Thursday, the Sullivan County Public Health Department was notified of two positive cases of measles in Sullivan County residents. The two people were considered to have been contagious from March 4th to March 12th.

WRRV reports since October, there have been at least 211 confirmed cases of measles in New York State. Some 145 cases come from Orange and Rockland counties with 64 cases found in Brooklyn.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by a virus that is spread by direct contact with nasal or throat secretions of infected people. People first develop a fever, then often a cough, runny nose and watery eyes, followed by an appearance of a rash. People are considered infectious four days before to four days after the appearance of the rash. Symptoms include a fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis or a runny nose. Symptoms usually appear 10-12 days after exposure but may appear as early as seven days and as late as 21 days after exposure."

Please be careful and check your shot records.