New COVID-19 Cases Down in Oneida County – Thursday, July 23

After back-to-back days of twenty-plus new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Oneida County, Thursday's update swung down again.

The county is reporting just six new cases (1,940 to date), and no new deaths attributed to the virus (111 to date).

As we've noted before, the tracking and reporting of new, lab-confirmed cases in the county has spiked up, then down, then up almost daily:

Recently reported COVID-19 cases by day in Oneida County:

Thursday, July 16 - 10

Friday, July 17 - 38

Saturday, July 18 - 25

Sunday, July 19 - 6

Monday, July 20 - 5

Tuesday, July 21 - 23

Wednesday, July 22 - 22

Thursday, July 23 - 6

Thursday's update included a notation that two recently reported positive cases had been removed from the list upon further investigation.

County health officials say there is also a decline in the number of county residents receiving hospital care for the virus. Last Monday the number totaled 25. By this past Monday, that number had dropped to 17. On Thursday, it was down to eleven - eight at MVHS, two at Rome Memorial and one at a facility outside the county, official report.

Health officials say there are currently 203 active, known COVID-19 cases in Oneida County.

The following possible public exposures were reported Thursday:

7/13/20 Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Place of exposure: Dollar General Address of exposure: 9070 State Route 356, Holland Patent Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: 7/27/2020 Time of exposure: 1:45 p.m. to 3 p.m. Place of exposure: Holland Patent Health Mart Pharmacy Address of exposure: 9553 Main St., Holland Patent Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: 7/27/20 7/17/20 Time of exposure: 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Place of exposure: BJ’s Whole Sale Club Address of exposure: 400 River Road, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/31/20 Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Place of exposure: Franco’s Pizza & Italian Deli Address of exposure: 411 Trenton Road, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/3/20 7/20/20 Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Place of exposure: Aldi Address of exposure: 121 Herkimer Road, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/3/20 Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Place of exposure: Price Chopper Address of exposure: North Utica Shopping Center, Auert Ave, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/3/20 Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Place of exposure: Charlie’s Pizza Address of exposure: 350 Leland Ave, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/3/20

Those who may have been at the possible exposure locations on the date and time listed should self-monitor for symptoms for two weeks from the date of the possible exposure.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------