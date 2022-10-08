New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law

Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage.

Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.

City officials are hoping that lifting the open container law will bring in more festivals and other outdoor events and businesses. With the law in place, businesses and festival producers had to apply for permits to have open containers allowed in public. The process could have been a lengthy one, sometimes up to 30 days.

Angola is now one of three area towns and villages to have lifted New York State's open container law. Both the town of Evans and East Aurora allows open containers and have done for years.

As for the rest of the state, currently, there is a bill in committee that would lift the open container law all across New York State.

Until that possible bill is signed into law, local towns and cities would have to make amendments to the state law to allow open containers just like Angola did.

The good news is that with towns in Western New York lifting the opening container law, the state will have some much-needed data to see the pros and cons of removing the law from the books.

