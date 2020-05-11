New York Rolling Out Training For Virus Detectives

NEW YORK (AP) — The contact tracers considered essential to reopening New York will receive training through an online course being launched Monday.

The free training will instruct tracers on how to contact people infected with COVID-19 and those they may have exposed with the goal of interrupting the spread.

The course was developed by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health with Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said some parts of the state could start to reopen as early as May 15 if local governments provide plans for coronavirus testing and tracing.

He set a reopening requirement of 30 contact tracers per 100,000 residents.