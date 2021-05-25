New York Schools Will Fully Reopen in the Fall

Schools in New York State will be open for face-to-face instruction for all students, full-time this fall.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced May 24 that, based on current COVID trajectory, students will be back in the classroom for the 2021-2022 school year beginning in September.

While districts and individual educators around the state went to extraordinary lengths during the end of the last school year and the 2021 school year to educate children remotely, in person and a combination of the two, Governor Cuomo says children lost so much during the COVID shutdown and changing protocols. Cuomo said administrators and teachers pivoted on virtually no notice but so many students were left without resources, including computers and high-speed internet to be able to keep up on studies.

The planned return, however, isn’t set in stone. As officials have learned during a year of frequent changes to the behavior of the virus, things could change. Cuomo says if there is a change in the trajectory of the virus, “we will revisit the decision.”