The New York State Department of Education has issued further guidance after it cancelled the June Regents exams as schools remain closed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Department says they plan to waive the Regents requirement for graduation, provided a student passes the coursework associated with the Regents.

Students who need a Regents examination in order to graduate will have the requirement for that Regents exam waived if they meet one of the following conditions:

The student is currently enrolled in the course of study culminating in a Regents Exam and by the scheduled date of the June 2020 Regents Examination will have earned credit in such course of study;

The student is in grade 7, is enrolled in a course of study leading to a Regents Examination, and has met the standards assessed in the provided coursework;

The student is currently enrolled in a course of study culminating in a Regents Examination and has failed to earn credit by the end of the school year. Such student returns for summer instruction to make up the failed course credit and is subsequently granted diploma credit in August 2020; or

The student was previously enrolled in the course leading to an applicable Regents Examination, has achieved course credit, and has not yet passed the associated Regents Exam but was intending to take the test in June to achieve a passing score.

The complete memo is HERE.

If a student is failing a class that leads to a Regents exam, they can re-take the class this summer, pass, and have the Regents requirement waived.

Students who are were eligible for a Diploma with Advanced Standing Examinations will still be granted that designation, so long as they pass the associated courses.

The NYSED says AP tests will be administered online by the College Board.

The NYS Department of Education has issued a complete list of FAQs HERE.