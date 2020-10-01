Oneida County is reporting 23 new COVID-19 cases, many involving nursing home residents.

In their daily release of new case information on Thursday, Oneida County health officials say of the new positive test results, 15 are nursing home residents.

The active number of cases now stands at 93.

The number of hospitalizations is still low, however.

There are now four Oneida County residents hospitalized for treatment of the virus, all at MVHS.

The following potential public health exposures were also announced:

9/22/20 Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Place of exposure: Dimbleby Funeral Home Address of exposure: 40 Main Street, Whitesboro Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: 10/06/20 Time of exposure: 5:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Place of exposure: W.E. Autenrith Sons, Inc. Funeral Home Address of exposure: 7479 Main St., Newport Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: 10/06/20 9/25/20 Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 1:40 p.m. Place of exposure: Bosnian Islamic Association of Utica Address of exposure: 306 Court St., Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: 10/09/20 9/26/20 Time of exposure: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Place of exposure: Bosnian Islamic Association of Utica Address of exposure: 306 Court St., Utica, NY Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: 10/10/20 9/27/20 Time of exposure: 9:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. Place of exposure: North Gage Presbyterian Church Address of exposure: 11540 North Gage Road, Utica, NY Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: 10/11/20

Meanwhile, neighboring Herkimer County reported just one new case on Thursday.

The county's active case load is 17. No Herkimer County residents are hospitalized with coronavirus.

