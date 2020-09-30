Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Holds Correction Office Graduation

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office held their Correction Officer Academy Gradation Ceremony on Wednesday in front of the Sheriff’s Office building in Oriskany.

A total of 17 recruits received their diplomas – 12 from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and five from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The 2020 Correction Officer graduates are:

Oneida County:

Matthew Baldwin

Richel DeLorenzo

Timothy Flihan

Mirza Hamza

Rickey Hoage

Marissa Law

Jacob Mayo

Timothy Nouvong

Maxwell O’Connor

Tiffany Parry

Dustin Poile

Collin Stewart

Madison County:

Christopher Armstrong

James Baker

Hope Reynolds

Justin Riley

In addition, the following officers were issued specific awards in several categories: