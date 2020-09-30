Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Holds Correction Office Graduation
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office held their Correction Officer Academy Gradation Ceremony on Wednesday in front of the Sheriff’s Office building in Oriskany.
A total of 17 recruits received their diplomas – 12 from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and five from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
The 2020 Correction Officer graduates are:
Oneida County:
Matthew Baldwin
Richel DeLorenzo
Timothy Flihan
Mirza Hamza
Rickey Hoage
Marissa Law
Jacob Mayo
Timothy Nouvong
Maxwell O’Connor
Tiffany Parry
Dustin Poile
Collin Stewart
Madison County:
Christopher Armstrong
James Baker
Hope Reynolds
Justin Riley
In addition, the following officers were issued specific awards in several categories:
- Valedictorian – Matthew Baldwin, Oneida County
- Top Gun Award – James Baker, Madison County
- Excellence in Military Drill – Colin Stewart, Oneida County
- Physical Fitness Award – Colin Stewart, Oneida County