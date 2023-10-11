Over 60 Dogs Rescued from Disgusting Hoarding Situation in Central New York

More than five dozen dogs will fall asleep with full bellies and in clean, safe conditions for the first time in their lives thanks to the tireless work of the Central New York SPCA.

The local SPCA revealed they rescued more than 60 dogs from an extreme hoarding situation in Westmoreland, which officials have described as "toxic" and "deplorable."

The animals were mainly beagles or beagle/chihuahua mixes.

The dogs ranged in age from a few days old to at least 14-years-old.

Now, the focus is on getting these poor pooches back in good health and getting them adopted to loving families.

On the Road to Recovery

The local SPCA's animal cruelty police seized a total of 61 dogs this week and said they were living in gut-wrenching conditions. The rescue was part of a lengthy animal cruelty investigation.

Troy Waffner, CEO of CNYSPCA, said in a press release:

The conditions of the house were deplorable, with the dogs going to the bathroom on the floors and furniture. The smell of ammonia was almost toxic, and the poor things were never let outside or even had open window.

The animals were left in a gated part of the house and were not let outside to relieve themselves or play. Those on scene said the dogs roamed that small portion of the house, forcing them to live in sickening conditions.

Beyond living in absolute filth, the animals were also somewhat neglected. At least six of the rescued dogs appeared to be pregnant.

The dogs are now safe at the shelter and receiving needed medical care to address their needs. All dogs will be spayed or neutered, as well as receive their vaccinations.

As for the person who allegedly owned their dogs, they have been arrested on animal cruelty charges. Their identity of the Westmoreland home owner has not yet been released.

CNYSPCA Needs Your Help

Although more than 60 dogs may seem overwhelming, the shelter has room to accommodate them until they're ready to be adopted.

However, they are asking the public for assistance. Right now they need donations of wet food, blankets, towels, toys, laundry detergent, and bleach.

Items can be dropped off at their facility at 5878 East Molloy Road in Syracuse.

Monetary donations can also be made and will help cover the cost of the dogs' medical expenses.

Added Waffner:

The sheer number of dogs is overwhelming but we are doing the intake process and the dogs will be housed in our kennels and from here on out they are going to be well cared for and well taken care of.

Waffner added, "Cases like this really make you take a step back, but the silver lining is that we have got the dogs here and we will get them into a family where they can live their best lives."

Those interested in supporting CNYSPCA can make an online donation by clicking this LINK.

As for people wanting to open their hearts and homes to one of the rescued dogs may submit an application to adopt HERE.

CNYSPCA serves Madison, Oneida, and Onondaga County. It is a no-kill facility and a rescue nonprofit.

