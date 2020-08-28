Parents Arrested After 2-Year-Old Found Unsupervised Outside

The Oneida County Child Advocacy Center and Sheriff's Office arrested a Vernon couple Wednesday following the investigation of a complaint.

Officials with the Sheriff's Office say on Tuesday, August 25th, 2020 a member of the community reported to law enforcement they witnessed a two-year-old child outside a residence on Seneca Avenue in Oneida Castle, allegedly unsupervised.

Officials say when the neighbor witnessed this, they knocked on the door of the residence and made contact with the mother of the child to let her know the child was outside, alone. At some point, the neighbor contacted authorities and an investigation was initiated.

Officials say the investigation was conducted by Oneida County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Melissa Bolton, who is assigned to the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center. Upon further investigation of the incident officials say 31-year-old Michael DeCoste and 34-year-old Rebecca Decoste were each charged with one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Officials say the Decostes were issued appearance tickets made returnable to Town of Vernon court at a later date. Officials say Sgt. Bolton was assisted in this investigation by Oneida County Child Protective Services.