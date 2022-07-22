Can You Beat The Record And Be Utica’s 2022 Pierogi Eating Champion?

It's almost time for you to overindulge in handmade pierogi, and see if you can eat the most amongst a group of others willing to eat as many as they possibly can. Do you have what it takes to win?

The Polish Community Club of Utica is hosting their Polish Days on August 20 and 21 on Columbia Street in Utica. On top of all the great Polish food, drinks and live music for the celebration - the main event is the Pierogi Eating Contest.

How many pierogi do you think you can eat in three minutes? That's how long you are being timed to participate. Board members of the PCC set the timer, and watch as you shove the warm pierogi down the hatch. If you get through the first ten pierogi, they will then give you increments of 5.

"It's always a fun time seeing everyone participate because they never truly realize what they're getting into," says PCC volunteer Konrad Mozdzen. "Some people think they'll be able to down 30 easy, but can't even do five. It's truly an entertaining three minutes."

The record of most pierogi eaten during this contest was set in 2018 by Jason Narolis of Rome, who ate 28 pierogi in the given amount of time. In the 2019 contest, Dan Dekin, ate 19 pierogi. In 2021, John Harman Jr came very close cracking the record of most pierogi eaten, as he ate 26.

This year, the contest is taking place on August 20 at 7:30 PM. All participants need to be over the age of 18 and it's $10 to enter the contest. There’s a cash prize for the winner as well.

There's a waiver/entry form you'll need to fill out to participate. Once filled out, you can bring it to the Polish Community Club in advance, or on the night of the contest by 6PM.

Do you have what it takes to be crowned the 2022 Pierogi Eating Champion? Let us know how you plan on preparing inside our station app.

READ MORE: 12 of the Most Epic, Awesome Ice Cream Cones in New York State Upstate New York's roadside ice cream stands are cranking up for the hot summer months. Here are a dozen of the best ice cream cones you can find in the region. Also....there is a place on this list that claims to make "the largest ice cream cone in New York." Check it out!

This Upstate New York Restaurant Was Just Named One Of The Best Hidden Gem Restaurants In America Nestled in a city in Upstate New York that is home to over 2,200 residents, this locally owned restaurant is among an elite list of places worth checking out in all of America.

24/7 Tempo put together a list of the Best Hidden Gem Restaurant in Every State and the choice for New York is located in one of the most historic Olympic capitals of the world- Lake Placid.

The winner is Salt of the Earth Bistro . Here's a look at some of their menu items:

