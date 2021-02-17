Rush Limbaugh Has Died
Talk radio icon Rush Limbaugh has lost his battle with lung cancer.
'America's Anchorman' passed on Wednesday morning, according to his wife Kathryn who read a statement on his death at the opening of his daily three-hour radio show on Wednesday. Rush, 70, has been absent from his daytime slot with fill-ins pinch-hitting on dayS he had treatment or wasn't feeling well enough to host the program.
Limbaugh has been heard on WIBX 950 for the more than 20 years.
