Rush Limbaugh Has Died

Talk radio icon Rush Limbaugh has lost his battle with lung cancer.

'America's Anchorman' passed on Wednesday morning, according to his wife Kathryn who read a statement on his death at the opening of his daily three-hour radio show on Wednesday. Rush, 70, has been absent from his daytime slot with fill-ins pinch-hitting on dayS he had treatment or wasn't feeling well enough to host the program.

Limbaugh has been heard on WIBX 950 for the more than 20 years.

