Grocery Chain with 57 Locations in New York in Danger of Closing for Good
An economic report suggests a popular grocery chain could go out of business as soon as next year.
This has been a very rough year on both large, national chains and small, local companies here in New York.
Just recently, Sumitomo Rubber abruptly shuttered its facility in Upstate NY, resulting in over 1,500 layoffs. Days before that, hundreds working at a local distribution center suddenly lost their jobs, too.
2024 has also been challenging for grocery stores.
NerdWallet reports the industry had to mark up prices amid inflation and supply chain issues. In turn, their customers increasingly turned to bargain hunting at discount chains like Dollar General and Aldi.
With less people spending money at the "regular" supermarkets, those chains are starting to take on water.
Stop & Shop was one grocery chain that closed a dozen New York stores over the summer due to financial issues.
However, a new report claims 5 other chains are drowning in this new economy and could go belly up next year.
While three of the chains don't have brick and mortar locations in New York (Winn-Dixie, Save A Lot, Giant Eagle, and Smart & Final); two are relatively well known in our state.
The first chain in question is ShopRite, which is owned by the same company that oversees Price Rite, and has over 300 locations across the Northeast.
There's 57 ShopRites across the Empire State.
If this is the first time you've heard of this chain - no you haven't. Remember this commercial?
Now it seems the chain can-cannot stay afloat amid some "financial difficulties" that is forcing it to shrink its footprint.
The company has already shut down several locations this summer, but it seems even closing those "underperforming" stores didn't have the desired effect.
MSN warns if ShopRite continues to struggle, it risks going out of business entirely.
I am a lifelong shopper of ShopRite because it used to have amazing sales, coupons, and better prices than competitors like Stop & Shop or Big Y. When I lived in Connecticut, that was the store where I always bought my groceries.
The price of their produce was amazing for the quality and I knew I could load up my cart for less than what I'd pay at its competitors. Plus, my store had a dedicated section for Polish food and goods, which was fantastic.
But my love for ShopRite changed during the pandemic. Unfortunately, their quality started to decline to the point fruits would skunk within days. In addition, their prices jumped until they were in league with even the most expensive grocery chains.
I wasn't the only one who noticed - the community Facebook group I was part of was really vocal about these changes and began swearing off the chain for good.
So, like everyone else, I switched to shopping at Walmart, Dollar General, and Aldi.
If ShopRite really wants to do some soul searching to find out why it's in the pits, it needs to see why its customer base feels betrayed.
Old shoppers, including myself, feel as if the company forgot its roots. That's why customers are going elsewhere.
Unless something drastic is done to bring back their quality and prices, it is very possible the chain will go down in 2025.
Save A Lot Is Also in Trouble
Another store chain that's popular in the area is Save A Lot, which has about 50 locations in New York.
Said the report:
Save A Lot is for the budget-conscious shopper. While it strives to push forward with putting customers first, it hasn't worked well for them. With many store closures and declining customer loyalty, it may not be around much longer.
Save A Lot had locations in Oneida, Herkimer, and Utica, but all three locations have permanently closed in recent years.
The closest store to the Utica area is in Rome, lated on Black River Boulevard N.
Unlike ShopRite, MSN notes each Save A Lot is independently owned and operated - so if Rome shoppers continue to support their local store, it will likely remain open.
