Yankee Stadium is packed with thousands of screaming fans for every New York Yankees' home game.

Fans will come from down the street, from a few trains away, or across the country to experience a Yankees' home game, and it's commonplace to see attendance numbers in the 30,000's. Even as a Red Sox fan, I know how prestigious Yankees' games are.

Every now and then, a big celebrity will cheer them on, too.

Get our free mobile app

Everything is a photo opportunity when you're a celebrity, so naturally, it's fun to appear at Yankee Stadium once or twice a season, and give fans something else to cheer about. Some celebrities will hide away in their own private box, surrounded by their friends and other members of their entourage.

Others, meanwhile, will park themselves in a seat in the stands, with a handful of friends around them, and enjoy the game from closer to the field.

Either way, usually, Getty Images cameras are able to capture the moments when these celebrities step foot inside Yankee Stadium, and we found a few particularly memorable photos of celebrities taking a game in in The Bronx.

The one major takeaway I had from these photos, was that EVERY kind of celebrity will go to a Yankees' game. It's not just actors, it's not just musicians, and it's definitely not just fellow professional athletes. If you consider them a celebrity for something they do, odds are, either them or one of their peers have been to a game.

So, with that said, here are 25 celebrities who you may not have known took in a game at Yankee Stadium. Which face surprised you the most?

Smile! 25 Celebs You Didn't Know Were at NY Yankees' Games Yankee Stadium is packed with thousands of screaming fans for every New York Yankees' home game, and every now and then, a big celebrity will cheer them on, too.