The Beeches In Rome To Close On New Year’s Eve

After serving the community for over 70 years, the Beeches Restaurant and Conference Center and the Inn at the Beeches in Rome will be closing on New Year's Eve.

The Destito family, which has owned the Beeches since 1949, said in a news release, "it's never a good time to make a difficult decision like this, but we feel we must move forward at this time."

Customers can obtain information about deposits and refunds for booked events and room reservations at the website beecheslosing.com.

The Savoy Restaurant, which is also owned by the Destito family, will remain open and offices at the Beeches Business Park will not be affected by the changes.