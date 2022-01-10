This Is Absolutely The Worst County To Live In New York State

New York has its fair share of amazing cities and not-so-great cities. It's so funny when non-New Yorkers think that the whole state is basically New York City. There are rural places, small towns, mid-size cities, and everything in between in our great state. But with the good comes the bad. This is not to knock this county or its residents, but it always lands in the number two or number one spot on every "bad" list about New York State.

Obviously, there are lots of bad places you could wind up living in NYS, but this Bronx County is hands down the worst. Here's why:

Bronx County has a population of 1,472,654 - White alone - 44.7%, Black or African American alone - 43.6%, American Indian and Alaska Native alone - 2.9%, Asian alone - 4.6%, Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone - 0.4%, Two or More Races - 3.8%. The Median Household Income is $41,432. Only 20.4 percent of the population aged 25 or older has a 4-year college education - a Bachelor's Degree or higher. When it comes to healthcare 7.9 percent of Bronx County residents don't have health insurance compared to 5.2% in New York State.

Poorest County

It's #1 on the list of the poorest counties in New York State. Bronx County, which is only 57 square miles, has 361,834 residents living in poverty. Bronx County has a poverty rate of 26.2 percent.

Registered Sex Offenders

Bronx County has the most registered sex offenders in all of New York State.

Level 1 - 694, Level 2 - 875, Level 3 - 644, Not Yet Determined - 58, Total - 2271

Most Dangerous and Violent County

Taking a look at statistics provided by the state's Division of Criminal Justice Services, Bronx County is the county with the most violent and property crimes. Bronx County has the most violent crimes with a rate of 928.8. Although it is number one when it comes to violent crimes, Erie County and Buffalo had the highest rate of violent crimes committed with a firearm. Bronx County had a rate of 127.5 violent crimes committed with a firearm, second to the Western New York county and city. The rate of property crimes in Bronx County was 1,633.4.

Bronx County was the last of the 62 counties of New York State to be incorporated. Although the Bronx is the third most densely populated county in the U.S., about a quarter of its area is open space, including Woodlawn Cemetery, Van Cortlandt Park, Pelham Bay Park, the New York Botanical Garden and the Bronx Zoo. ~ New York State

COVID-19 Deaths

We finally arrive at a statistic where Bronx County doesn't land in the number one spot. When it comes to COVID-19 deaths, Bronx comes in third with 4,835 deaths.

Unemployment

Getting back to number 1, Bronx County has the worst unemployment rate in the whole state. It's actually the only double-digit rate in the state at 11.2 percent.

Schools

According to Niche.com, many of the school districts in Bronx County have "C" grades.

Gun Violence

Bronx County comes in second on the list of New York counties with high gun violence incidents - Violent Crimes with Gun 1,802 - as of the most recent data.

Domestic Violence

Bronx County is number one on the list of New York counties with the highest occurance of domestic violence with 8,860 total incidents. The total represents all reported incidents - both male and female victims who were intimate partners, as well as other family members, as defined by NYS,

Intimate Partner (Female/Male) – Includes spouse, ex-spouse, and those in an intimate relationship (including dating or formerly dating relationships, whether or not the intimate partners had ever lived together).

