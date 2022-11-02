Are you ready for the holiday season yet? Upstate New York is ready to celebrate with one event that has been going strong for over 30 years.

Rome New York's unofficial kickoff to the holiday season is the Rome Art and Community Center’s 34th annual Holiday House. For those that don't know, the Holiday House has all sorts of merchandise and crafts from over 35 artisans and local small businesses. The event is branded as "a great place to purchase gifts for family and friends for the holiday season."

Here's a breakdown of events and costs:

Admission

$10 Premiere Night Friday, 11/11 6 pm-9 pm, includes a ticket to our Premiere night raffle

$10 Ladies Night Friday, 11/18 6 pm-9 pm, includes a glass of wine $5 Shopping Dates:

Saturday, 11/12 11am-5 pm

Sunday, 11/13 12 pm-4 pm

Friday, 11/18 11 am-4 pm

Saturday, 11/19 11 am- 5 pm

Sunday, 11/20 12 pm-4 pm

Coppercino’s will have a café during shopping hours in RACC’s Carriage House and Santa will be visiting on Saturday, November 12th and Saturday, November 19th from 1PM to 3PM.

Put a Little Color in Your Holiday at Rome Christmas Tree Farm

Put a little color in your holiday at a Christmas Tree Farm in Rome. Real colored Christmas trees have been the hot trend the last few years and they are back for holiday season with a few new colors.

Henderberg's Christmas Tree Farm in Rome is bringing back the colored trees with several different options, including black and orange. "We thought we'd try something different with the two new colors," said Jay Henderberg. "We just did a few to see how popular they are."

You can read more online here.

