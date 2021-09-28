Utica Police Remove Another Illegal Gun From The Streets

Utica Police have taken another illegal gun off the street.

Member of the UPD’s Crime Prevention Unit, working a proactive GIVE* gun suppression detail, conducted a traffic stop on Square Street near Johnson Park just after 9:00 last night.

Police say they noticed a rear seat passenger acting nervously and making movements inside the vehicle.

They also noticed he was trying to kick a small bag under the seat in front of him.

Based on these actions the man was requested from the vehicle and ultimately the bag was retrieved based on cause developed during the stop.

Officer say the found a 9mm “ghost gun” inside of the bag, loaded with 21 rounds in a 30-round extended magazine.

A ghost gun is a firearm that lacks a serial number by which it can be identified and that is typically assembled by the user from purchased or homemade components

28-year-old David Cruz Hernandez was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.

* The Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) Initiative provides state funding to local law enforcement agencies for equipment, overtime, personnel, as well as focused training and technical assistance.

GIVE is a key component of New York State's shooting and homicide reduction strategy.

GIVE supports 20 police departments, district attorneys' offices, probation departments and sheriffs' offices in 17 counties including Oneida.

The counties historically account for more than 80 percent of the violent crime that occurs in New York State outside of New York City.

