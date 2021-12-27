Police are investigating a fatal Christmas crash involving a car and a pedestrian, who was initially reported to be on a bicycle.

New York State Police in Herkimer say that they were called to the area near the Town of Schuyler Office building on State Route 5 for a report of an incident involving a car and a bike at approximately 7:21pm on December 25, 2021.

The NYSP says, “a man with a walker had been struck by a white Chrysler PT Cruiser which had left the scene. The victim, later identified as 68-year-old Terry Rolfe from Utica, NY, was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”

Troopers say that they located the Chrysler PT Cruiser soon afterward a relatively short distance from the scene on Concord Drive in Utica. The driver was identified, according to State Police, as 36-year-old Christopher Melucci from Utica. Police say that Melucci cooperated fully and allegedly stated that he thought he had hit a guard rail and did not realize that he had hit a person. Police say that Melucci gave an account of what happened and was tested for any alcohol impairment. That test, they say, was negative.

Mr. Rolfe, the man killed in the incident, was a resident of an assisted living facility and had been diagnosed with dementia, according to police. It is not known if that diagnosis played any role, however, in the accident.

The Schuyler Fire Department and Kunkel Ambulance assisted police at the scene.

Even with the cooperation of the driver the investigation is continuing. Any witnesses or individuals with information that would be helpful to the investigation are asked to call State Police in Herkimer.

[EDITOR’S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

What Sits Below Delta Lake? Here Are Pictures Showing You Some of these pictures may look fairly uneventful until you look further. However, some of the stone is the foundation. Roads can be seen beneath water and artifacts that were found are pictured too, keep scrolling to see them all.

Amazing Nostalgic Photos of Uptown Utica Check out this awesome collection of photos showing what Uptown Utica used to look like. It's amazing to remember what businesses used to be there.

What's New in 2022? New Laws Taking Effect in New York What's new in 2022? Several new laws take effect in New York to start the new year.