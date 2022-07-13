Will The New York Mets Win The NL East This Season?

The New York Mets at one point had a massive lead in the NL East but that is now down to just 1.5 games over their NL East divisional foe the Atlanta Braves. They meet today in the finale of their three game set which is more important than you might think. It could be big for either team's momentum heading into the all star break next week. The teams split the first two games and finish it off this afternoon in Atlanta. If only we could've seen local product out of Shen Ian Anderson this series, but unfortunately we will not. Here is my quick take on this from The Times Union:

When the Mets have both Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom in their starting rotation they are the best the National League East, but they need both. Scherzer was brilliant on Monday against the Atlanta Braves and that comes on the heels of a stellar outing against the Cincinnati Reds when he made his first start since May 18th. All the Mets need is for deGrom to make it all the way back, and he’s getting closer. But Scherzer is proving he’s back for the long haul, which includes a run at a World Series title.

MJ and I had a conversation on the Mets this morning right here on Big Board Sports. Below is our conversation on this.

I think the Mets will be a dangerous team after the all star break in the second half as they will have their ace Jacob deGrom returning to the starting rotation. With Mad Max Scherzer and deGrom as a one two punch at the top of the rotation, the rest of the league should be very scared moving forward.

