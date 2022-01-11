13 Reasons Why You Really Must Visit the St. Lawrence Region

The St. Lawrence Seaway Region is perhaps one of the most overlooked areas of Upstate New York. Ok, so lets face it. It is a very long way from almost everybody in the state. But it is a special place of fun, beauty, great history, and amazing things to see and do. We encourage you to put the St. Lawrence Region on your road trip bucket list in the Spring. We guarantee you, the area is filled with surprises. Here is a list of 13 places you should not miss on your visit.

13 Reasons Why You Should Visit the St. Lawrence Seaway Region The St. Lawrence Seaway Region is one of Upstate's most treasured gems. Running along the watery border with Canada, the area plays host to great little villages, a few small cities, great vacation opportunities, amazing natural beauty, fascinating museums, and delicious places to eat. So, from the tip of Cape Vincent to Plattsburgh, "The Queen of the Atlantic Coast," here are some not-to-be-missed stops along a trip across this most special part of Upstate New York.