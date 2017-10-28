TRENDING:
NY Pot Bill Could Bring Higher Possession Threshold
Associated Press
Brindisi Presents Local Veteran With Military Service Medals
Unemployment Rate Up Slightly In Utica-Rome Area
The New York State Department of Labor has released area unemployment numbers for December.
Jim Rondenelli
NY Pot Bill Could Bring Higher Possession Threshold
New York could have one of the most lenient marijuana possession thresholds in the nation if an alternative legalization proposal is passed this session.
Associated Press
Community Foundation Reports Record Year For Donations
The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties awarded a record $8.1 million to non-profit organizations last year.
Jim Rondenelli
Second Person Arrested In Connection With Rome Auto Parts Theft
In addition to the arrest of Richard Tennant Jr. on January 17th, State Police have now arrested 21-year-old Colton Shaffer of Rome.
Andrew Derminio
Man Injured In Steuben Logging Accident [UPDATE]
A man was rushed to a local hospital Monday evening following a logging accident in the Town of Steuben.
Andrew Derminio
Salka Announces Grant For Vernon Water District
Assemblyman John Salka has secured a $50,000 grant for the Town of Vernon to assist in bringing the Vernon Center Water District up to code.
Jim Rondenelli
Seward Takes Leadership Role During Budget Hearing
Senator James Seward joined members of the Senate and Assembly on Monday to open joint legislative hearings on Governor Cuomo’s proposed $178 billion state budget.
Jim Rondenelli
Man Charged With Killing Utica Teen Facing Additional Charge
The man accused of killing Bianca Devins of Utica last July is facing a new charge.
Jim Rondenelli
Brindisi Announces Valentine For Veterans
Congressman Anthony Brindisi is announcing his Valentines for Veterans program.
Jim Rondenelli
Three Juveniles Arrested After Crashing Stolen Vehicle
Three juveniles are facing charges after a traffic pursuit and crash in a stolen vehicle.
Jim Rondenelli
Utica OD Announces Speaker For MV All-Stars 2020
The Utica Observer-Dispatch has announced the keynote speaker for their 2020 Mohawk Valley All-Stars awards ceremony.
Andrew Derminio
Sheriff Maciol Elected To State Association Post
Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol has been elected to serve as a member of the New York State Sheriff’s Association Executive Committee.
Jim Rondenelli
Woman Injured After Rollover Crash In Steuben
Sheriff Maciol says deputies arrived on scene at around 10:20 a.m. Sunday and located a Subaru rolled onto its side in a ditch.
Andrew Derminio
Forestport Man Arrested Following Meth Bust
State Police say a search warrant was executed at a residence on Dustin Road regarding a narcotics investigation, just before 6 a.m.
Andrew Derminio
