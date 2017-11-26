WIBX is now available on Amazon devices with Alexa. Listen to all of your favorite WIBX shows, keep up with Keeler in the Morning, breaking news, traffic, and weather all available anytime on your Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, or any other Alexa-enabled device.

Setting up WIBX 950 on your device is easy just say, “Alexa, play W-I-B-X.”

Don't own an Amazon device? Want to learn more about Alexa? Find out everything you need to know from Amazon.com.

Having technical difficulties? Need assistance getting started? Click here for a step-by-step guide to setting up your Echo device and enabling new skills via the Alexa app.

Still having trouble? We're happy to help. Send us an email at: news@wibx950.com