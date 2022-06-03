15 People Shot With Airsoft Guns At Ulster County Campground

New York State Police arrested three people accusing them of shooting 15 people at a Hudson Valley campground.

On Thursday, June 2, New York State Police from Troop K confirmed three people under the age of 18 were arrested for reckless endangerment at a campground in Ulster County.

New York State Police Respond To Shots Fired At Rondout Valley Campground in the Town of Rochester, New York

Google Google loading...

On Saturday, May 28, 2022, at approximately 7:00 p.m., New York State Police troopers from the Ellenville barracks responded to the Rondout Valley Campground in the town of Rochester for a report of juveniles shooting at customers with airsoft guns.

Airsoft guns often look like more firearms, but an airsoft gun shoots plastic bullets. However, airsoft guns can still hurt you pretty badly if you're hit on your bare skin, officials say.

"It's even worse on areas like the eye, face, neck, fingers, and groin. Airsoft gun impacts on bare skin can be very painful. That's why you need protection," Airsoft Nut states.

15 People Shot With Airsoft Gun At Ulster County Campground

National Shooting Sports Foundation Hosts Gun Expo Show In Las Vegas Getty Images loading...

New York State Police report that 15 people were shot and injured by three juveniles using airsoft guns at Rondout Valley Campground. Police did not release the ages.

No one was seriously injured, according to New York State Police.

All three juveniles were charged with reckless endangerment, assault and endangering the welfare of a child, all misdemeanors. All were released on Family Court appearance tickets returnable to Ulster Family Court. They were turned over to their parents.

Check Out this Spectacular Spot in the ADKS that Takes Glamping to the Next Level!

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

Hudson Valley Towns Honored